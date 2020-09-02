Madison police searching for ‘reasonable, achievable ideas’ on how to keep teens out of legal trouble following initial arrests

Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are asking the public to share “reasonable, achievable ideas” for how to keep teens out of future legal trouble after an initial arrest.

Mike Hanson, a captain with the Madison Police Department’s South District, said in an online statement that the department needs to implement a new system “so these youth are not arrested eight to 10 times before they turn 17.”

Hanson’s statement comes a week after a stolen vehicle chase that led to a crash and the arrest of two suspects, a 16-year-old and 21-year-old. Police said they were responding to a stolen vehicle alert when the suspects drove off at a high speed, eventually crashing into a building. The three suspects ran from the scene, and two of them were arrested shortly after.

According to Hanson, a crowd of onlookers gathered and yelled at police for arresting the suspects. While Hanson said the incident was handled professionally and without major injury, it tied up police resources for hours.

Both suspects arrested during the incident are well-known for previous criminal activity, Hanson’s statement said. One of the suspects was reportedly out on bail for previous auto thefts.

Hanson said it is a prime example of how “we cannot police our way out of these crimes.”

“I am curious to know what the public thinks we can do to save teens, prevent crime and keep our city safe,” Hanson said.

Anyone with recommendations is asked to email mhanson@cityofmadison.com with “Reasonable Idea” as the subject line.

