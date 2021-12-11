Madison police searching for person suspected of stealing rent checks from area apartments

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Madison Police Department

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are searching for a person they suspect stole multiple rent checks from a drop box last month by using a long piece of string.

In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said multiple residents of an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Moorland Road realized their checks hadn’t made it to the office when they got late rent notices.

Surveillance video shows a suspect using a long string to steal the checks from an apartment office around 4 a.m. on November 2, police said. In total, the checks totaled more than $2,100.

Other apartment complexes in the area have seen similar thefts, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Officer Ruben Gonzalez at ROGonzalez@cityofmadison.com or call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted at p3tips.com.

