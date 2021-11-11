Madison police searching for missing 22-year-old last seen in Verona area

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Madison Police

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are searching for a missing 22-year-old man.

The city’s police department said it is trying to check Dondreon Conklin’s welfare.

Conklin was last seen Wednesday in the Verona area. He’s five-foot-five, weighs 150 pounds and may be wearing black and white Vans shoes and a spring/fall silver reflective jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 608-255-2345 or 911.

