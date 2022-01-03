Madison Police searching for man after argument at bowling alley

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police are searching for a man who allegedly grabbed another man during an argument Monday.

Police said the incident happened at Bowl-A-Vard Lanes just after midnight.

The suspect reportedly left the property after the incident. According to police, the other man refused to leave, then fell and hurt his head while being escorted to the door.

He was taken to the hospital.

Police said the suspect called the bar while officers were a the scene, but refused to share his location.

Officers are reportedly looking to arrest him for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The names of the men involved in the incident have not been released.

