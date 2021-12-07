Madison Police searching for alleged purse snatcher

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police are searching for a man they say snatched an elderly woman’s purse from out of her hands.

Police say the incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Pick N Save on McKee Road.

Police say the woman was leaving the store when the man approached her.

Two witnesses reportedly chased the man to an apartment complex after they heard the woman yell for help.

The purse was recovered after the man reportedly ditched it while being pursued.

MPD shared a surveillance camera image Tuesday that shows the possible suspect entering the store.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect should contact MPD at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.