Madison police search for van possibly connected to ‘targeted act’ on city’s north side

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Madison Police Department

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit is searching for a van believed to be connected to a “targeted act of gun violence” on the city’s north side last month.

Officials said the original incident took place on the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue on April 23.

Police said someone fired at a white car before it struck a utility pole.

The surveillance image shows the van has rust on the back and sides as well as a sticker on the rear windshield.

Those with information on the van’s whereabouts are encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

