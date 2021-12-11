Madison police search for person who spray-painted downtown buildings

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Madison Police Department

MADISON, Wis. — Police are searching for a person they believe is responsible for spray-painting a number of buildings in the State Street area.

On Friday, the Madison Police Department released a photo of the person they believe is tied to seven different incidents. One of those incidents happened on November 28, when police said the person tagged a number of State Street area buildings with spray paint. That person also spray-painted other public areas downtown around 4 p.m. that same day.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 608-255-2345 or to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.

