Madison police search for missing 78-year-old woman with dementia

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Priscilla Brown

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 78-year-old woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Priscilla Brown left her home on the 4200 block of Milwaukee Street at about 4:30 p.m., according to the incident report. Brown suffers from dementia and is known to occasionally wander.

Police said Brown is around 4 feet, 9 inches tall and has 1-inch short gray hair. Officials said she is not dressed for the cold weather and was last seen wearing a thin black jacket with red cuffs, black jeans and black loafers.

Those with information on the woman’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.