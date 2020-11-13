Madison police search for man wanted in sexual assault case

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

Photo provided by the Madison Police Department.

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a sexual assault suspect.

Detectives have probable cause to arrest Carlos A. Wible, 37, of Middleton for second-degree sexual assault, according to Joel DeSpain, a spokesman for the Madison Police Department.

Wible is accused of sexually assaulting an acquaintance in Madison in August, DeSpain said.

Anyone with information on Wible’s whereabouts is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.