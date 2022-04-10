Madison police say home, vehicle struck by gunfire early Sunday

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after shots were fired near Britta Park early Sunday morning.

Police responded to multiple reports of gunfire just after 3:15 a.m. Officers reportedly found multiple shell casings at the scene.

An occupied home and an unoccupied vehicle were both reportedly struck. No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

