Madison police say 3 shot during memorial service, describe scene as ‘chaotic’

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Three people were shot Tuesday night in Madison while attending a memorial service for a homicide victim.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. as several hundred people, including children, were at Garner Park honoring the life of Maurice Bowman, who was shot and killed ten days ago on Shroeder Road.

Police were nearby monitoring the crowd when they heard gunfire. Officers said it appears the main group was inside the park’s pavilion when multiple people came up to the group and began shooting into the crowd.

#LIVE: Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl shares an update on a Tuesday night shooting that left three people injured. At least 300 people were gathered at Garner Park to honor the life of Maurice Bowman, killed in a shooting 10 days ago on Schroeder Road, when shots rang out around 9 p.m.Read more here: https://bit.ly/3a06atE Posted by News 3 Now / Channel 3000 on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Madison police described the scene as chaotic during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. Officers could reportedly see muzzle flashes as they ran into the park.

“People were fleeing into the neighborhoods, hiding in backyards, hiding behind trees, trying to escape the shooting,” Wahl said.

A 24-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were shot in the leg and a 32-year-old man was shot in the foot, according to Madison’s acting police chief Vic Wahl. Two others were also injured, but Wahl did not provide specific details on their injures.

Three guns and 63 spent shell casings were found at the park. One of those guns was an assault-style weapon, Wahl said.

Two people, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Madison city crews spent Wednesday morning cleaning up the food and debris left behind at the park shelter.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments