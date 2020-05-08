Madison police responds to noise complaint of college student hosting graduation party

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police responded to a noise complaint around 1 a.m. Friday on West Gorham Street, where a resident was having a small party to celebrate his graduation from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

According to a release, police talked with the host and let him know that the gathering violated the current Safer at Home order.

The student was cooperative and his friends left. No citation was written.

People shared the information with Public Health Madison & Dane County.

With graduation this weekend, police advise students to continue adhering to the Safer at Home order.



