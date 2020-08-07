Madison police responding to shots fired incident on city’s south side

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is investigating another shots fired incident despite pleas from community leaders earlier this week to end gun violence.

Multiple people reported hearing shots around 7:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Center Street and Third Avenue. This is near the Alliant Energy Center.

Witnesses said they saw a car chasing an SUV at the time of the shooting, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

No injuries were reported and no property damage was located, police said.

This incident comes days after Madison’s acting police chief Vic Wahl and the Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway called for an end to the recent increase of gun violence in our community.

Officers responded to around 50 shots fired calls in July and found more than 350 spent shell casings at these scenes. Eleven people were also injured during shootings last month.

