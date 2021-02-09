Madison police respond to shots fired reports on east side

MADISON, Wis. — Police are actively investigating a weapons offense on Madison’s east side Monday night.

Dane County dispatch said it received an initial call for a shots fired report at Rethke and Thurber avenues at 8:52 p.m. Madison police are searching for an exact location, as multiple calls have come in regarding the incident.

Officials were unable to confirm whether anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

