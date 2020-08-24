Madison police respond to shots fired report on west side

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have responded to a shots fired report on the city’s west side Monday afternoon.

A caller told officials they heard multiple gunshots on the 5900 block of Schroeder Road and that people were running around the area.

No injuries are confirmed at this time, and police are actively investigating the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

