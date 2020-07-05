Madison police respond to shots fired incident, no injuries reported

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a report of shots fired in the Straubel Court area early Sunday morning.

According to the incident report, a call came in at 2:34 a.m. about reports of multiple shots fired on the city’s east side.

Once police arrived to the scene, the area was checked but no evidence or damage was located.

No injuries were reported.

