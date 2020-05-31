Madison police respond to reports of looting at East Towne Mall, other nearby stores

MADISON, Wis. — Officers with the Madison Police Department are responding to reports of looting near East Towne Mall.

Officers said they were also called to West Towne Mall, but have cleared that area.

The reports come hours after violent protests broke out in downtown Madison.

Thousands of people gathered near the Wisconsin State Capitol Saturday afternoon to protest the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis earlier this week. About an hour after the peaceful protest ended, a group of 150 people began damaging businesses and city property along State Street.

The violence started around 5:45 p.m. Saturday and was still taking place early Sunday morning.

