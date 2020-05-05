Madison police respond to possible shots fired incident on city’s southeast side

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have responded to a possible shots fired incident on the city’s southeast side Monday night.

Police said officers were sent to the 2600 block of Badger Lane at 9:48 p.m. for a weapons offense and shots fired report.

News 3 Now is at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

