Madison police respond to possible shots fired incident on city’s southeast side

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

WISC-TV

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have responded to a possible shots fired incident on the city’s southeast side Monday night.

Police said officers were sent to the 2600 block of Badger Lane at 9:48 p.m. for a weapons offense and shots fired report.

We’re here at Badger Lane/E Badger Rd where there’s a heavy police presence tonight, probably more than a dozen police cars. @madisonpolice have been able to tell us a possible shots fired call came in just before 10 tonight. We’re working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/loNgiRd5dI — Madalyn O’Neill (@news3madalyn) May 5, 2020

News 3 Now is at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

