Madison police respond to multiple shots fired calls within an hour of each other

Madison police are investigating at least three shots fired calls that happened within an hour of each other early Tuesday morning.

MADISON. Wis, — Madison police are investigating at least three shots fired calls that happened within an hour of each other early Tuesday morning.

The first happened at 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of Fisher and Buick Streets. Madison police didn’t find any shell casings or property damage. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The next shots fired call came in about 20 minutes later on Putnam Road near Huegel Park. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene and thought they heard more shots coming from Prairie Road, just down the street. Officers checked that area and found no evidence at that location. No injuries or property damage were reported.

The third shots fired call happened on Milwaukee Street near the interstate at 2:30 a.m. When officers got there, they found a shell casing on the street near Andrew Way. There have been no injuries or property damage reported.

It’s unclear if any of these shootings are connected.

