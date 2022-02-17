Madison police respond to four shots fired incidents overnight

by Devin Rogan

MADISON, WI – Madison Police have responded to four separate shots fired incidents throughout the city overnight.

8:40 PM Incident:

Officers arrived to the 3500 block of Straubel Street. The victim was driving when they noticed they were being followed by a White Mercedes-Benz.

The car then cut them off and opened fire. One shot hit the hood of the victim’s car and another shot hit a different unoccupied car.

When the victim tried to flee, he was followed around the area.

No one was physically injured.



8:56 PM Incident:

Police Officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired on the 3000 block of Todd Drive. When officers arrived, they were unable to find any shell casings or damage.

The was no injuries reported in this incident.



10:31 PM Incident:

Madison Police Officers responded to shots fired on the 1900 block of South Park Street.

When officers arrived, they canvassed the neighborhood, finding a unoccupied car that was hit with at least one round.

Multiple shell casings from two different firearms were recovered.



12:28 AM Incident:

Madison Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Colby Street after at least 8 witnesses heard multiple shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings on the 700 block of West Olin Avenue.

There were no reported injuries in this incident.



Overall, 4 separate shots fired incidents since the overnight shift started at 8 last night.

All of these investigations are still active.

