Madison police respond to flooding in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police officers are responding to areas in the city with flash flooding.
The Madison Police Department said one of the areas experiencing flooding Monday afternoon was in the area of North Blair Street and East Dayton Street.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning including Dane and Rock counties on Monday.
A flash flood warning in Rock County lasts through 6:45 p.m.
Police asked motorists to drive carefully and avoid flood waters.
NWS said motorists should turn around when encountering flooded roads, adding that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.