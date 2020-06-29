Madison police respond to flooding in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police officers are responding to areas in the city with flash flooding.

Flash flooding across Madison. After heavy downpours. This is N. High Point Rd. @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/3ZL0NdoGCs — Jaymes L (@JaymesL) June 29, 2020

The Madison Police Department said one of the areas experiencing flooding Monday afternoon was in the area of North Blair Street and East Dayton Street.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning including Dane and Rock counties on Monday.

Flash Flood Warning including Madison WI, Sun Prairie WI, Fitchburg WI until 4:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/6NjLcX6Z41 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) June 29, 2020

A flash flood warning in Rock County lasts through 6:45 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Janesville WI, Beloit WI, Milton WI until 6:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/qQ3IQ6MTVA — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) June 29, 2020

Police asked motorists to drive carefully and avoid flood waters.

NWS said motorists should turn around when encountering flooded roads, adding that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.