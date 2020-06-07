Madison police respond to damaged door at Rus Darrow Kia

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department are investigating a broken door at Rus Darrow Kia dealership Sunday morning.

According to a incident report, a call came in at 3:51 a.m. about reports of a damage door at 6525 Odana Road.

Law enforcement officials said, police are collecting evidence found at the scene as well as video surveillance.

Police said there is no indication that this is related to any looting or protests.

Anyone with information about this case, contact the Madison Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014



