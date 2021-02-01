Madison police respond to ‘chaotic’ disturbance at east side hotel over weekend

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police say several people received tickets Saturday night after a disturbance in the lobby of an east side hotel.

Police say a group of about 10 people were in the lobby of the Residence Inn on Hayes Road near East Towne Mall Saturday night and refused to leave when asked by the front desk clerk. The clerk says the group’s behavior escalated, causing the person to lock themselves in an office and call 911.

Police described the scene as “chaotic” as officers tried to de-escalate the situation and warned the group multiple times to leave. Police say several people were given tickets for disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing and trespassing.

