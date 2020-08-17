Madison police respond to burglary at east side store

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are working to see if anything was stolen during a burglary at an east side store.

Officers were dispatched to the Burlington on Zeier Road around 2 a.m. Monday.

Someone was able to get inside the store, but no one was there when officers arrived, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

It is still unclear what items, if any, were stolen, police said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments