Madison police respond to armed robbery on city’s south side

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department responded to an armed robbery near the south side after midnight on Sunday.

The victim says he stepped out of his home and was contacted by three unknown males. The men asked to use his cigarette lighter.

According to the Madison Police Department, once the victim took items out of his pocket, one of the suspects showed a handgun and demanded all of the victims money.

The suspects fled the scene.

Madison Police asks that anyone with information on this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

