Madison police respond to alleged burglary at eastside Blain’s Farm & Fleet

Grace Houdek by Grace Houdek

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police responded Friday night to an alleged burglary at the Blain’s Farm & Fleet on Stoughton Road.

According to police, an employee saw a male inside the store after hours while looking at the store’s security footage.

Police arrived on the scene with a K-9 and drone officer. They checked the building and found the suspect was no longer in the store.

It is unknown if any items were stolen.

