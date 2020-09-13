Madison police respond to 3 shots fired reports overnight

MADISON, Wis. — Police responded to three shots fired reports across Madison overnight.

The first call came in shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Trailsway Drive on Madison’s north side near Warner Park. Police said they found shell casings at the scene. No injuries or damage were reported.

Madison police officers conducted a K-9 search, but they did not find any suspects in the area.



Just under three hours later, around 12:15 a.m., multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the Rimrock Road area south of Moorland Road.

Officers did not find any evidence at the scene. No injuries or damage were reported.

A half hour later, callers in the Swanton Road and Walbridge Drive area reported hearing shots fired, but no evidence was found.

Police did not share any other information about the shots fired calls.

