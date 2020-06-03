Madison police report no violent incidents after fourth night of protests

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say no incidents were reported after a fourth day of peaceful protests downtown.

In his nightly update, interim chief Vic Wahl said a group of several hundred people gathered at the Capitol Square after protests near the Public Safety Building and on the Beltline. Wahl says MPD officers helped block and re-route traffic to allow the protesters to walk down John Nolen Drive to the Capitol.

Once at the Capitol, the group marched around the square several times despite Tuesday night’s heavy rain. The group left for the night shortly after midnight, and State Street remained largely quiet for the first time in days.

The crowd is heading out after some applause and calls to “be safe!” pic.twitter.com/lNdbPC8pO2 — Madalyn O'Neill (@news3madalyn) June 3, 2020

HAPPENING NOW: All is quiet this morning along State Street in Downtown Madison, a stark contrast over the last couple of overnight periods. Every building/business has been boarded up. I’m LIVE once again on @WISCTV_News3 This Morning. pic.twitter.com/XmScphgiZv — Josh Spreiter (@JoshSpreiterTV) June 3, 2020

Officers did make two arrests earlier in the night for spray painting, but as of 4 a.m. no violence or looting was reported.

