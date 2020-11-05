Madison police report no serious issues at polling places on Election Day

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — With the exception of one incident on the west side, the Madison Police Department reported no serious issues at the city’s polling places on Election Day.

The lone incident happened outside of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on 5701 Raymond Rd.

Police said election officials called the department at about 4:30 p.m. after a 64-year-old man refused to stop recording videos with his cell phone while questioning voters who tried to enter and cast ballots.

Officers told the man he could keep recording video since it was a public place but warned that he needed to keep 100 feet away from the polling space.

The report said the man refused and was later cited for failure to obey an election instructor order.

