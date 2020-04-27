Madison police report multiple attempted online scams

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department has received reports of several online scams that have been attempted in recent weeks.

According to a news release from the MPD, one victim reported that a con artist claimed to know a victim’s computer password and threatened to cause financial losses if the victim didn’t make a substantial Bitcoin payment.

In another case, a criminal claimed to have incirminating videos of the victim. The scammer claimed they would send the video the the victim’s friends and colleagues if a Bitcoin payment wasn’t made soon.

Police said the victims recognized the solicitations as scams and did not respond to the emails.

