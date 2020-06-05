Madison police report 38 arrests since start of protests, none Thursday night

Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say no arrests were made in the sixth night of protests in the city.

A group of protesters stayed on the Capitol Square until about 3 a.m. Friday, but police had no incidents to report from the night.

The previous two nights, the only arrests that were made were for graffiti.

On Thursday, the department released records showing 38 arrests had been made since protests began. The vast majority of the arrests were of people from Dane County, with only one person giving police a hometown outside of Wisconsin. That person told police they were from Jasper, Indiana.

26 of the 38 arrests were for curfew violations or resisting officers.

According to the arrest logs, 19 of them came Sunday night into Monday morning, and 13 came Monday night into Tuesday morning.

