Madison police release sketch of sexual assault suspect

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Police say they are continuing to investigate a sexual assault on Madison’s east side earlier this week, and are now releasing a sketch and description of the suspect.

The suspect has been described as a 5’11” or 6′ Black man with a medium to dark skin complexion and weighing between 190 and 200 pounds.

He’s also described as having stubble on his face at the time of the assault, with rough-textured skin. The victim also reported he had a noticeable face blemish, possibly a mole or pimple on the right side of his face.

The assault was reported just before 12:30 a.m. on the morning of Tuesday, April 12 on Brandie Road. The victim reported being attacked by a stranger as she was walking into her apartment building, with the man slamming her to the ground in the building’s foyer shortly before assaulting her.

Madison police say they are doing “everything (they) can” to find the man, with Lt. Justin Ostrenga saying earlier this week they were working with the Wisconsin State Crime Lab to process evidence from the scene.

Police are hoping DNA can help them identify the person, along with releasing the sketch to the public. Police have also canvassed the neighborhood in hopes of finding security footage from nearby homes that may have caught the suspect on camera.

“This is very concerning. It’s troubling. It’s awful,” Lt. Ostrenga said. “I don’t want to be one of these TV shows that.. ‘There will be justice’ and make some big statement, but we are doing everything we can to find this dude, and hopefully we have some luck sooner than later.”

Anyone who sees the man in the sketch is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

