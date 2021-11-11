Madison police release photo of suspect vehicle in hit-and-run that seriously injured cyclist

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Madison Police

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department has released a photo of a suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a bicyclist on Monday.

The crash, which happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Fish Hatchery Road and South Park Street, sent the 21-year-old cyclist to the hospital.

Police said the suspect vehicle is a white Nissan Sentra or a similar vehicle and may have heavy damage to its front end or windshield.

Anyone with information in the crash is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

