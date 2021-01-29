Madison police release new video, images hoping to solve attempted homicide case

Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — It’s been one year since a mother and her two children were targeted in a shooting in the middle of a Madison street, and Madison police are now releasing more information in hopes of solving the case.

On January 29th, 2020, a mother and two young children were driving on Dahle Street on the city’s north side when a man got out of a car that had been following them from their apartment at Kennedy Heights and shot multiple rounds into their car.

The woman and one of the children were hurt, but did survive.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, but have yet to find a suspect. Over the past year, they’ve gone through surveillance video nearby and released some of those images Friday, one year since the shooting.

If anyone has information that will lead to identifying the people involved, you’re asked to call the Madison Police Department Violent Crime Unit. You can also stay anonymous by calling the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submitting a tip online at p3tips.com

