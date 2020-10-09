Madison police recover two shell casings on city’s north side

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Police recovered two shells casings late Thursday night while responding to reports of shots fired on Madison’s north side.

Officers were dispatched to Sherman Terrace around 10:45 p.m., according to a release from the Madison Police Department.

Several people called 911 to report hearing gunfire. One person reported seeing someone run through an apartment complex courtyard and get into a van at the time of the incident, the release said.

Police said there were no initial reports of injuries or property damage.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.