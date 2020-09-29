Madison police recover gun stolen during violent attack in June

Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A stolen handgun, linked to a battery case from earlier this summer, was recovered on Saturday, according to a release from the Madison Police Department.

Police received reports about a driver speeding and driving recklessly on the West Beltline.

Police arrested Jamie A. Williams Jr. 33, of Madison, in the 1900 block of Pike Dr. on several tentative charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said the loaded gun was found on the floorboard of the car Williams was driving.

Police said the gun was stolen during an attack that happened in June along the 1000 block of Williamson Street. In that case, a 27-year-old victim was reportedly beat to the point of losing consciousness after he yelled at a driver of a vehicle that nearly hit him.

The victim’s gun was stolen during the assault, police said. The victim had a concealed carry license.

Two men were arrested in connection to that attack.

