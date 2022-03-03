Madison police receive, quickly discredit report of school shooting at Leopold Elementary

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department says it received a report Wednesday afternoon about a school shooting at Leopold Elementary School that was quickly discredited.

Police say they received the report at about 3 p.m. after students had already been dismissed from school for the day.

As of now, police do not believe the false report is connected to a series of unsubstantiated threats called into Memorial High School this week. An expanded police presence will be at the high school for the rest of this week as a result of those threats, which have resulted in holds, lockdowns and an evacuation this week.

The police department says it is still investigating the false report at Leopold Elementary and is working with school staff to try to determine who was behind it.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 608-255-2345, and are reminding people that anonymous tips can be left with Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

