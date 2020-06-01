Madison police pull over vehicle with partially covered plate, arrest teen passenger on warrant

Teenager in custody over warrant after traffic stop related to covered plate, report says

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police stopped a vehicle on the city’s west side Sunday night because the plate was partially covered, a tactic police say is used by people potentially involved in criminal activities, according to a news release Monday.

Madison police said an officer pulled over a car at 11:21 p.m. on South Gammon Road near the West Beltline Highway, after an officer noticed the license plate was covered in cloth.

The report said Madison police received information that people in cars with covered plates were potentially involved in criminal activities, including looting.

The 31-year-old Beloit driver told the officer he didn’t realize the plate was covered and he was dropping off a relative and some friends.

One passenger, a 16-year-old from Madison, has been arrested by Madison officers in the past for burglary and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, the police department said. There was a warrant out for him for allegedly failing to show up in court on a second-degree sexual assault case. He was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

Police said the driver was given a warning.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.