Madison police provide ‘Safer at Home’ updates

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have provided updates for the public as Wisconsin approaches its third week under Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order.

A post from Chief Vic Wahl’s blog said officials have generally seen people comply with the order’s restrictions, but officers have still responded to private parties and “informal gatherings” that are being held in some homes.

The post reminded residents that any public or private gathering of people who are not part of a single household is prohibited at this time.

With Easter only a few days away, Madison police said the order allows religious facilities and entities to have gatherings, so long as there are fewer than 10 people in a room or confined space. The same rules apply for gatherings in parking lots or outdoor spaces.

While biking, running and walking are all allowed under social distancing guidelines, outdoor group activities and sports are not. Playgrounds remain closed as well.

Madison police reenforced that the public should only leave their homes if they need something essential.

“Adhering to these restrictions is undoubtedly inconvenient and difficult; but doing so is critical to the health and safety of our community,” Wahl said in the post.