MPD stations officers outside La Follette High School day after gun arrest

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police officials say officers are being stationed at La Follette High School Friday after a student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun into the school the day before.

MPD public information officer Stephanie Fryer says the department had four officers positioned outside La Follette High School in “highly-visible areas.” Two other officers will be assigned to the area near the school during dismissal.

Fryer says the department proactively put the extra presence outside the school to ensure student safety. Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds told News 3 Now the district requested the officers as a result of Thursday’s incident.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said Thursday the incident was indicative of a safety gap after school resource officers were pulled from the district last year.

“The SROs are now phased out and it’s now incumbent on the school system to keep the kids safe,” Barnes told News 3 Now on Thursday. “I’m just glad that our officers were not tied up on another call.”

An 18-year-old student was arrested at the school Thursday afternoon after a parent provided a tip to school officials with the name of the student. The school was put on a hold while officers entered the classroom where the student was. Police said the student tried to push his way out of the classroom when officers arrived, but was stopped by a school administrator.

Officers recovered the gun from the student, which they say was stolen from Cottage Grove in September. Police said a bullet was in the chamber when the gun was taken from the student.

Chief Barnes told News 3 Now it was unclear if the student was the person who stole the gun, or why he chose to bring the gun to school.

All sports and co-curricular activities at La Follette and Madison East High Schools were canceled Thursday night out of caution following the incident.

News 3 Now is not naming the student at this time due to its policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court.