Madison police: Man T-bones vehicle of burglars who stole his snow blower

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was arrested Monday night after police said he intentionally T-boned a vehicle, injuring two people who allegedly stole his snow blower.

Madison Police Department Public Information Officer Stephanie Fryer said a man and woman took the snow blower from the man’s garage at his home in the 300 block of South Walbridge Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday. The 29-year-old man, who had been a victim of another recent burglary, saw the theft happening and followed them in his truck.

He then crashed into them in the 4300 block of Milwaukee Street, police said. Both of the alleged burglars were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was arrested on charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

News 3 Now is not naming the man at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

Police did not identify the alleged burglars but said they have probable cause to arrest both for burglary.

