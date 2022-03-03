Madison police make two child porn arrests after search warrants

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they arrested two men for possession of child pornography earlier this week.

The two arrests came on opposite ends of the city, and came after search warrants were served by the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and the Madison Police Gang and Neighborhood Abatement Team, SWAT, Central Community Policing Team and SVU.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A 38-year-old man was arrested at his home on the 10 block of Star Fire Ct. on Madison’s far west side, and a 50-year-old man was arrested on the 10 block of Rustic Parkway on the city’s south side.

News 3 Now is not naming either man due to a policy not to name people accused of a crime until they have been charged in court.

Both men have been the subjects of ongoing investigations, according to police, and face tentative charges of possession of child pornography.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.