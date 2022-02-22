Madison police made 32 stops for speeding on Beltline Monday

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police stopped 32 drivers Monday on the Beltline near Old Sauk Road.

Police said all of those stopped were going at least 75 mph, 20 mph over the speed limit.

The stops were part of an enhanced traffic enforcement project focusing on speeding and seat belt violations. The area was selected based on traffic crash data and Vision Zero Madison’s High Injury Zone.

