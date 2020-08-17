Madison police looking for man who robbed west side Target

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for the person who broke into and stole several items from a Target on the west side.

Officers were dispatched to the Junction Road location around 11:15 p.m. Sunday for a burglary in progress.

The store was closed at the time, but a few employees were still inside. They called police after noticing someone breaking in, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

The man did not see employees and left the store before officers arrived.

Several items were stolen, police said.

Officers are still searching for the suspect.

