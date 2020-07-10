Madison police look for missing woman who walked away from hospital

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they need the community’s help in finding a woman who may not be safe on her own.

Police say Mary E. Benham was last seen leaving Meriter Hospital on Park Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. She doesn’t have access to a cell phone or a vehicle.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket or sweater, a short floral skirt, light grey pants, and blue leather flat shoes. She was also carrying a purse and a plastic bag.

Police are asking you to call (608) 255-2345 if you’ve seen her.

