Madison police lieutenant resigns following sex investigation findings

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A months-long investigation into allegations that a Madison police officer engaged in sexual activity in a department squad car has come to a close.

Department officials said Lt. Reginald Patterson, who worked for the department for 15 years, submitted his resignation Wednesday after the investigation found he violated multiple department policies.

“The recent actions of Lt. Patterson do not align with the mission of the Madison Police Department,” the department said in a statement. “We strive to deliver a high degree of service and are committed to performing our work with the highest degree of honesty and integrity.”

A video capturing the sexual conduct, which was recorded by a bystander, was posted on social media on Sept. 16. Patterson was put on administrative leave that day.

The department shared few details during the course of the investigation, citing the department’s policy on internal investigations.

MPD Chief Shon Barnes said during one of the mayor’s weekly briefings in late September that the other person involved in the incident was not a sex worker.

“I can tell you that I’m aware that the allegations of this incident involved an individual who is an alleged prostitute,” Barnes said. “We take the matter of human trafficking very seriously and I can assure the community that the individual involved in this incident has been contacted and that this individual is not, I repeat, is not a prostitute nor is there any evidence that the individual has a history of ever being a prostitute.”

Earlier this month, officials with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said they had completed their investigation into the incident, but did not share details of the findings. In a statement shared Wednesday, MPD officials said the sheriff’s office’s investigation found no criminal wrongdoing.

