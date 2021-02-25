Madison police leading investigation into DCI arrest

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department says it is leading an investigation into a Wednesday night incident involving a Division of Criminal Investigation agent who fired their gun while trying to arrest someone outside of a hotel off of the Beltline.

According to an MPD incident report, agents with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation tried taking a wanted person into custody near a Days Inn & Suites around 10:20 p.m. During the incident, a DCI agent fired a round, but no one was hit by the bullet.

Police said the person was taken into custody after trying to escape. They were then taken to a local hospital for minor injuries sustained during the incident, but they were reportedly unrelated to the agent firing their gun.

The MPD was asked by the DCI to lead the investigation due to the department’s lack of involvement in the incident. All agencies involved in the multi-jurisdictional investigation are reportedly cooperating with the MPD.

Authorities with the MPD said they are reviewing evidence to determine the facts of what happened and will turn over their findings to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation is complete.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

