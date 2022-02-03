Madison Police K9s get fitted for new, lighter bulletproof vests following fundraising campaign

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department’s K9 officers were fitted for their new bulletproof vests on Wednesday, a week and a half after the department reached its fundraising goal for the improved protective wear for all six dogs.

The new vests are much lighter, allowing the dogs to wear them more often. The four-legged officers currently only use their vests during high-risk situations if time allows due to the weight, the department said.

After launching the fundraiser last month, the department raised $15,600 in under two days. Each vest cost $2,600.

“I know each one of the handlers is super excited now that we did the vest sizing today and got a taste of what exactly the vest is and the makeup and how it’s going to fit on the dog,” Officer Eric Disch said. “There was a lot of smiles and everybody’s pretty excited to know that in less than six weeks or so we’re going to be able to have these dogs out on the street fully equipped with their new K-9 Storm vests.”

Enough money came in to cover a future vest for another K9 officer, Disch said.

