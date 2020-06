Madison police investigating weapons violation on East Washington Avenue

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are on the scene of a weapons violation Sunday night.

According to Dane County Dispatch, police were still investigating in the 3000 block of East Washington Avenue at 8:40 p.m.

Dispatch could not confirm any injuries or the nature of the call.

