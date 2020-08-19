Madison police investigating two downtown break-ins on same street

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are working to see if two downtown break-ins are connected.

Both break-ins were reported along the 500 block of W. Mifflin St.

The first incident was reported around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Two college roommates reported hearing a noise inside their apartment shortly before finding someone inside a bedroom.

The women ran outside and called 911, according to a report by the Madison Police Department. The burglar fled before police arrived. Officers said a wallet was taken from the apartment.

Police said it appears the burglar entered the apartment by removing a window screen and positioning a plastic chair outside the window.

The other incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. A 19-year-old woman said someone cut a screen and entered her bedroom while shew as sleeping.

She told police a purse, backpack and other items were stolen.

Police believe the crime took place between 1:30 and 3:00 a.m.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments